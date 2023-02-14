Gender inequality in sports and sports media

In the case of prize money, female athletes also often get less than male athletes. Men earn way more than women playing in the same league or position. For instance, Pro league NBA male players are paid an average of 7.4 million dollars a year, whereas a female player earns less than 20 thousand dollars a year on average. It’s unfair to deprive female athletes when both genders work hard.

With an increase in media coverage of women’s sports, society may change its views about female athletes and may come to enjoy the games. Increased popularity and viewership will increase revenue and pay too.

Though there is a social movement for women’s empowerment in all spheres of life, we still need to catch up in creating equality between men and women. Gender inequality in sports, or anywhere, should not be tolerated. Society needs to change its mindset and celebrate women athletes as well. Both male and female athletes have the same passion, respect, skills and pride for the sports they play professionally. The time has come to change this aspect of our society and respect female athletes as they deserve.

The new generation should be exposed to both gender sports equally so that the present society’s bias towards female athletes may decrease and gradually disappear. Exposure to what women can achieve athletically will inspire young girls to take sports as a profession.

The media industry consciously or subconsciously promotes the belief that men are naturally superior to women in almost all spheres of life. For women in sports to take centre stage, a revolutionary shift in thinking, increased television coverage and radio; and media influences are necessary.

Sports media can play a huge role in promoting Gender Equality by giving balanced media coverage to both men’s and women’s sports. The highlights should be on the sport, not how women look. They are strong in their own way, and we must respect what they achieve through perseverance and grit. Women sports broadcasters should be given their due rights to show their full potential.

It’s time for the media to come out of this hypocritical mindset of patriarchal dominance and give the female population its due coverage.

[Tasneem Hossain is a multilingual poet, columnist, op-ed and fiction writer, translator and training consultant. She is the Director of Continuing Education Centre, Bangladesh.]

