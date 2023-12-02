India's construction sector levels up as housing demand spurs economy

If India needed any more proof that it was in the midst of a huge housing boom, it got in this week's GDP data, heightening expectations that the industry will continue to power the economy for years to come.

The construction sector grew 13.3% in July-September from a year earlier, up from 7.9% in the previous quarter and its best performance in five quarters, the data released on Thursday showed.

That helped India expand at a forecast-beating 7.6%, making it one of the world's fastest-growing major economies. In contrast, Western economies have been squeezed by high interest rates and energy prices, while China has been hobbled by a debt crisis in its property sector.