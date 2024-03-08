    বাংলা

    India's Modi cuts cooking gas cylinder price by 100 rupees, weeks before polls

    A 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder costs around 900 rupees in the capital Delhi

    Reuters
    Published : 8 March 2024, 11:06 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2024, 11:06 AM

    India has decided to reduce the cost of a cooking gas cylinder by 100 rupees ($1.2), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, a move seen as targeting women voters days before national elections are called.

    The price cut will "ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country", mainly benefiting women, Modi said in a post on messaging platform X on Women's Day.

    More women have started to vote for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party as a result of its focus on women's welfare, including a free food plan and domestic benefits such as piped water, 24/7 electricity and a cooking gas connection.

    A 14.2 kg (31.31 lb) cooking gas cylinder costs around 900 rupees ($11) in the capital Delhi.

    Separately, the government on Thursday decided to extend its subsidy for low income households, after raising it two times last year to 300 rupees per liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder from 200 rupees earlier to rein in inflation.

    RELATED STORIES
    People carry a hoarding board outside the Bakshi stadium a day ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, in Srinagar, March 6, 2024.
    Kashmir has been transformed, Modi says on first visit in five years
    Modi's visit to a region roiled for decades by militant violence comes weeks before general elections in which he will seek a rare third term
    Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022.
    Apple to disclose AI plans this year
    Apple has been slower in rolling out generative AI, which can generate human-like responses to written prompts, than rivals such as Microsoft and Google
    Women raise hands at an event where the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was visiting, in the village Ladkui near Bhopal, India, Feb 8, 2024.
    With handouts, piped water and cooking gas, Modi woos women voters
    Polling agency C-voter says its surveys predict 46% of India's 472 million women voters would opt for the BJP-led alliance in the election against 43% men
    Muslim women are seen during a mass marriage ceremony, in which, 51 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, in Mumbai, India, January 14, 2024.
    India's Assam scraps colonial-era Muslim marriage law
    Assam state has scrapped a law allowing marriage involving underage Muslims, against opposition from leaders of the minority community who called the plan an attempt to polarise voters

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman