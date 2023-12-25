Indian army orders inquiry into alleged civilian deaths in custody

The Indian army has launched an investigation into the deaths of three civilians allegedly in military custody in Indian Kashmir, and moved senior officers from the disputed area, a military official said on Monday.

Residents in the area, which is claimed by India and Pakistan, said the civilians had been detained for questioning after militants ambushed Indian army vehicles on Thursday, killing four soldiers.

The inquiry was ordered as a result of the civilians' deaths, said the official, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The ambush in the woods of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir was the fifth major attack on Indian troops in recent months in the region, with 24 security force personnel killed.

India and Pakistan each control parts of Muslim-majority Kashmir, where militants have fought Indian security forces since the 1990s.