How gunmen ambushed and killed an Indian politician at a rail crossing in Haryana

Nafe Singh Rathi, the president of the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Haryana unit, was in the passenger seat of his SUV in Jhajjar on Sunday with his nephew at the wheel.
Accompanied by his armed bodyguard and another INLD leader, Jaikishan Dalal, seated in the back, their journey came to a pause at a railway crossing. It was at this moment that another vehicle pulled up near the SUV.
Within seconds, five individuals got off the car and unleashed a barrage of bullets at the INLD leader's Toyota Fortuner.
Rathi and Jaikishan were killed in the ambush, while two others were critically injured, broadcaster NDTV reports.
CCTV footage recovered from the railway crossing area shows an i20 car following the 60-year-old Hariyana INLD president's SUV. Police have reason to believe that the suspected killers were riding the i20 car as the four-wheeler was seen leaving the area 20 minutes later, according to NDTV.
Both Rathi and his associate were declared dead after the injured were taken to the Brahm Shakti Sanjivani Hospital for treatment.
Murder charges have been filed against BJP leader Naresh Kaushik and other family members, including Saroj Rathi, the chairperson of Bahadurgarh municipal corporation.
Rathi grabbed headlines last year when he was charged with abetment in a suicide case.
Several allegations of harassment were also made against him and his nephew over the suicide of former Haryana minister Mange Ram Rathi's son, Jagdish.
Following the incident, several police teams were dispatched to the scene to collect evidence and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attack, NDTV reports.
Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from various locations in the vicinity to determine the route of the attacker's arrival and their subsequent escape route." Not a single culprit involved in this case will be spared. Police have been instructed to arrest the accused as soon as possible and take strictest action," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is quoted as saying by NDTV.
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has instructed officials to take immediate action in the case.
Police suspect the involvement of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his close associate Kala Jathedi in the attack. Initial inquiries suggest that the attack was due to a property dispute.