How gunmen ambushed and killed an Indian politician at a rail crossing in Haryana

Nafe Singh Rathi, the president of the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Haryana unit, was in the passenger seat of his SUV in Jhajjar on Sunday with his nephew at the wheel.

Accompanied by his armed bodyguard and another INLD leader, Jaikishan Dalal, seated in the back, their journey came to a pause at a railway crossing. It was at this moment that another vehicle pulled up near the SUV.

Within seconds, five individuals got off the car and unleashed a barrage of bullets at the INLD leader's Toyota Fortuner.

Rathi and Jaikishan were killed in the ambush, while two others were critically injured, broadcaster NDTV reports.