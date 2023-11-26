Indian tunnel rescue set to take much longer after drill damaged

Rescuing 41 workers trapped in a highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas for two weeks will take much longer than previously hoped as rescuers are switching to manual drilling following damage to machinery, officials said on Saturday.

The heavy drill brought in to break through nearly 60 metres of debris was damaged on Friday and was being pulled out entirely, government officials said, adding the last 10-15 metres would have to be broken with hand-held power tools.

The men, construction workers from some of India's poorest states, have been stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel being built in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov 12. Authorities have said they are safe, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

A heavy drill machine, called an auger, which got damaged after hitting an obstacle on Friday, broke while being pulled out of the 47-metre pipe inserted to bring out the trapped workers.