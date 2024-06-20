Home +
At least 36 die in India after drinking tainted liquor

More than 60 others are being treated in hospitals in Tamil Nadu after over 100 people began suffering from vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhoea

36 die in India after drinking tainted liquor
A still taken from a video showing a hospital patient being treated for alcohol poisoning. Credit: NDTV

Reuters

Published : 20 Jun 2024, 03:15 PM

Updated : 20 Jun 2024, 03:15 PM

