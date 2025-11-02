Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 02, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India’s Indus Treaty suspension leaves Pakistan at ‘acute’ water risk, ETR 2025 finds

Even minor disruptions in river flows could threaten Pakistan's agriculture and food security, the report says

Indus treaty halt puts Pakistan at severe risk: ETR

News Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 02 Nov 2025, 01:15 AM

Updated : 02 Nov 2025, 01:15 AM

Related Stories
‘Poor governance’ behind South Asia’s regime changes, says Doval
‘Poor governance’ behind South Asia’s regime changes, says Doval
12 killed in stampede at Andhra Pradesh temple
12 killed in stampede at Andhra Pradesh temple
Read More
Bayern crush Leverkusen to stretch record winning run
Bayern crush Leverkusen to stretch record winning run
Babar leads Pakistan to T20 series win over S Africa
Babar leads Pakistan to T20 series win over S Africa
Chelsea win as Pedro ends goal drought
Chelsea win as Pedro ends goal drought
Flight passenger caught carrying yaba in stomach
Flight passenger caught carrying yaba in stomach
Read More
Opinion

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world

Julian Francis

How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty
How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty
Read More