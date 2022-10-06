    বাংলা

    India investigating deaths in Gambia linked to India-made cough syrups

    The deaths of dozens of young children may be linked to contaminated syrups made by an Indian drug manufacturer, the WHO said

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Oct 2022, 04:54 AM
    Updated : 6 Oct 2022, 04:54 AM

    India is investigating the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia linked to the use of an India-made cough syrup, two federal health ministry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

    The World Health Organization said late on Wednesday deaths of dozens of young children in Gambia from acute kidney injuries may be linked to contaminated cough syrup that had been manufactured in India.

    The sources said the Indian government had asked the WHO to share the report establishing causal relation to death with the cough syrup.

