India's top court holds businessman Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt
Suchitra Mohanty, Reuters
Published: 11 Jul 2022 03:11 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2022 03:11 PM BdST
India's Supreme Court sentenced tycoon Vijay Mallya on Monday to four months in jail for refusing to disclose his assets after defaulting on a loan of 90 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) since the collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
The businessman, with interests ranging from aviation to liquor, is now in Britain and India has made efforts to extradite him. Mallya has refused to appear before the court, despite several summons.
The court found him guilty of contempt for not obeying its orders and imposed a fine of 2,000 rupees.
Mallya's lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.
Lawyers for the lenders have said Mallya transferred $40 million to members of his family even though the bank loan remains unpaid.
The court has also set a four-week deadline for Mallya and his family to deposit $40 million, along with the accrued interest, or face further legal action.
Mallya, who also co-owned the Formula One motor racing team Force India until 2019, has denied all wrongdoing and has previously said the case against him is politically motivated.
- Civil war victor Gotabaya brought down by protests
- 16 dead after flash flood in Kashmir
- Indian court grants bail to Muslim journalist
- Ajmer shrine cleric held over 'incendiary remarks'
- Twitter pursues legal review of Indian content takedown orders
- Anger over India army hiring plan fuels jobs demands
- 16 die as bus falls into gorge in India
- Bus crash kills 20 in Pakistan
- India's top court holds businessman Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt
- Sri Lanka's Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Civil war victor brought down by protests
- Thirteen dead, three dozen missing after cloudburst in India's Kashmir
- Indian court grants bail to Muslim journalist but detention to continue
- Ajmer Sharif cleric arrested over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
- Twitter pursues legal review of Indian orders to take down content
Most Read
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Misery in Eid getaway to the north but Padma Bridge eases southwest travel
- Padma Bridge gets a record Tk 41.9m in daily tolls amid Eid rush
- Sri Lanka protesters say they won’t let up until president, PM quit
- Constable Qasem planned big for Eid. But the floods cut his life short
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Bangladesh reports 814 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
- Europe on edge as Nord Stream Russian gas link set for planned shutdown
- China's Shanghai says new omicron subvariant found