India's wholesale price inflation runs at 30-yr high, makes rate hikes more likely
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jun 2022 03:55 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2022 03:55 PM BdST
High global energy and raw material prices combined with a weak rupee fueled the fastest annual rise in India's wholesale prices in more over 30 years, raising expectations for the central bank to order more interest rate hikes.
A surge in crude oil and commodity prices since Russia invaded Ukraine in February has set inflation alight in many countries, forcing central banks to raise interest rates.
Wholesale prices , akin to producer prices, climbed 15.88% in May from year ago levels, staying in double-digits for a 14th straight month, and was, according to economists, India's highest since September 1991.
A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a rise of 15.10%.
The high rate was primarily due to rising prices for crude petroleum and natural gas, food items, basic metals and chemical products, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Prices for manufactured products, contributing around 64% to the wholesale price index (WPI), rose 10.11%, compared to 10.85% in the previous month, while fuel and power costs increased 40.62% from a year ago period.
On Monday, India reported retail prices had risen 7.04% in May from year ago levels, moderating slightly from the eight-year high of 7.79% posted in April.
The dismal reports for the two main measures of inflation led economists to expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise key interest rates at its next policy meeting in August.
Aditi Nayar, economist at ICRA, the Indian arm of Moody's credit rating agency, said WPI inflation was likely to stay between 15%-16% in June, largely as a result of soaring global crude oil prices. And she predicted a response from the RBI.
"We continue to expect 60 basis points of repo hikes over the next two policy reviews," Nayar said.
The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised its benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90% last week, after a 40 basis points hike in April, while hinting at more rate hikes to come.
Food prices, contributing about a quarter of the WPI index, climbed 10.89% in May, though vegetable prices rose 18.26% in May year-on-year, compared to 23.24% in the previous month.
An uptick in wholesale food and energy prices is likely to feed into retail prices as the companies increasingly pass on high input costs to consumers.
Adam Hoyes, economist at Capital Economics Singapore said May's WPI figures suggested upside risk to consumer food inflation, which is politically sensitive in India.
"That will all be a cause for concern for the RBI, and suggests to us that the MPC will continue to frontload policy tightening with a 50 basis points hike in August."
- Rahul Gandhi questioned in money-laundering probe
- Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests
- India tribunal rejects Amazon appeal against deal suspension
- India police charge soldiers for killing 6 tribal labourers
- Sonia Gandhi in hospital with COVID complications
- 3 'militants' shot dead by police in India
- Arrests to stop unrest over anti-Islam remarks in India
- 2 die in protests over anti-Muslim comments in India
- Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi questioned in money-laundering probe
- Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
- India tribunal rejects Amazon appeal against suspension of deal with Future
- India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal labourers
- Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital with COVID complications
- Indian police kill 3 ‘militants’, one of whom was involved in cop’s killing
Most Read
- At odds with Omar Sani’s claim, Moushumi says Zayed Khan did not disrespect her
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- Opposition MPs accuse police of extra-judicial killing, enforced disappearance at parliament
- BPC profit plunges as Russia-Ukraine war sends fuel prices soaring globally
- Former DUCSU vice-president Nur sued in digital security case
- No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge
- Bangladesh reports over 100 COVID cases for 2nd straight day
- Floods may worsen as three Bangladeshi rivers flow above danger level
- Police say ARSA killed Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah to stop refugee repatriation
- Hasina to pose for group photos with everyone linked to Padma Bridge