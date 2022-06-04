Five men wanted after gang rape of Indian teen: police
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2022 11:04 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 11:04 AM BdST
Indian police said on Friday they were seeking the arrest of five men in connection with the gang rape of an underage teenager in the southern city of Hyderabad.
In December 2012, the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in Delhi caused nationwide outrage and led to a tough new anti-rape law.
But India remains one of the world's most dangerous places for women, with a rape occurring every 15 minutes, federal data show.
In the Hyderabad case, the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has accused the men of assaulting her in a car after they had attended a party at a bar on May 28, according to a police report of the incident seen by Reuters.
"We are in the process of zeroing in on the alleged accused," deputy police commissioner Joel Davis told Reuters. "So far nobody has been apprehended".
More stories
- No plans for now to curb food exports: India
- India cyber rules risk creating 'environment of fear'
- Indian traditions entwine with trees in drive to revive land
- Hindu bank manager killed in Kashmir
- India COVID cases hit month high
- Sarah Palin fails to disqualify judge who sided with NY Times
- Lower rainfall may ease Indian power crisis
- India expected to see normal monsoon rains
Recent Stories
- Tech firms say India cyber rules risk creating 'environment of fear'
- Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land
- Hindu bank manager killed in Kashmir in wave of assassinations
- India weighs panel to rule on appeals against social media takedowns
- Rapid rise in Mumbai pushes India's COVID numbers to month high
- India's new VPN rules spark fresh fears over online privacy
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Oman arrests Bangladesh murder suspect Musa
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
- Fearful of unsafe roads, Bangladesh cyclists call for attention
- Hit by war in Europe after pandemic, world stares at recession. Can Bangladesh fare any better?
- Russia limits exports of noble gases, a key ingredient for making chips
- Spain to grant more work visas to combat labour shortages
- Bangladesh reports 29 new COVID cases, no deaths