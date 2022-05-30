Home > Neighbours

Nepal authorities recover bodies of 14 persons who were on board crashed plane

>> Gopal Sharma, Reuters

Published: 30 May 2022 09:24 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 11:46 AM BdST

Rescue workers in Nepal have so far recovered 14 bodies from the crash site of a small plane carrying 22 people that went down in a remote region, an airport official said on Monday.

"The search for others is continuing," said Tek Raj Sitaula, a spokesman for the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu.

More to follow

