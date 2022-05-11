India issues red warning for Andhra coast as Cyclone Asani changes course
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2022 01:20 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2022 01:20 AM BdST
Severe Cyclone Asani has significantly changed its track and is likely to touch the Andhra Pradesh coast between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, India Meteorological Department or IMD has said.
It issued a red warning for the state’s coast, asking local authorities to take action to prevent disasters associated with the cyclone, the Hindustan Times reported.
Asani, which means wrath in Sinhala, is likely to move northwestwards and reach west central Bay of Bengal close to Kakinada-Vishakhapatnam coasts by Wednesday morning.
The cyclone is likely to recurve slowly north-northeastwards and move along Andhra Pradesh coast between Kakinada and Vishakhapatnam and then emerge into northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.
On Tuesday afternoon Asani lay centered around 210km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 310km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 530km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 630km southwest of Puri (Odisha).
The model predictions were looping indicating high uncertainty about the track of Asani, scientists said.
“As you can see track has changed now. Asani will touch and move along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam. We are now expecting Asani to touch the coast on Wednesday early morning. The impact may not be very severe but still, people need to be prepared,” said Ananda Kumar Das, in charge of the weather bureau’s cyclone monitoring division.
“The system was moving slowly but its weakening was expected. But during the past many hours, its size became smaller which has helped Asani to retain its energy and intensity. Model predictions had started looping indicating very high uncertainty of track. This means anything can happen. Now a red warning has been issued for Andhra Pradesh coast,” he added.
Moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha is likely from May 10 night.
- Red warning for Andhra coast as Asani changes track
- Sri Lanka protesters call for new government
- Mumbai mosques lower volume on prayer calls
- Russian climber dies at camp on Mount Everest
- Diplomatic efforts seek to save Ukraine fighters in Mariupol
- Indian climber dies in Nepal
- 7 die in India fire
- Indian states ready to mitigate heatwave impact
- Sri Lanka protesters call for new government a day after clashes kill eight
- Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu's demands
- Russian climber dies at camp on Mount Everest
- Xiaomi accuses Indian agency of 'physical violence' threats during probe
- Diplomatic efforts seek to save Ukraine fighters in Mariupol: Zelensky
- Indian climber dies in Nepal
Most Read
- Bangladesh exports continue robust run with 51% year-on-year rise in April
- Strong winds delay Cox’s Bazar flight landing by 2 hours
- Cycle Asani turns severe but may skirt Bangladesh coast, say meteorologists
- Government borrowing from banks rises while saving certificate sales drop
- LDP leader Redwan Ahmed lands in jail after shooting at workers of AL fronts
- Sri Lanka PM resigns, curfew imposed after violent clashes
- Cyclone Asani loses intensity as it nears Indian coast
- Marcos, son of strongman, triumphs in Philippines presidential election
- Hasina expresses hope to double Bangladesh's trade with US
- Bangladesh bakes in heatwave as Cyclone Asani brews over bay