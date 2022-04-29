Pakistan, India reel under intense heat wave
Charlotte Greenfield and Sumit Khanna, Reuters
Published: 29 Apr 2022 05:40 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2022 05:40 PM BdST
Pakistan issued a heat warning after the hottest March in 61 years, and in parts of neighbouring India schools were shut and streets deserted as an intense heat wave showed no signs of abating on Friday, officials said.
Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman, urged the federal and provincial governments to take precautionary measures to manage the intense heat wave, which touched highs of 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of the country.
"It has been predicted that temperatures in Pakistan could rise by 6 to 8 degree Celsius above average temperatures. According to the Meteorological Department's reports, March has remained the hottest month recorded since 1961," she said in a statement.
More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related impacts in the region, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change. For the first time, Pakistan had gone from winter to summer without the spring season, Rehman said.
Across South Asia, people sought shelter from the searing heat and the weather office in New Delhi said conditions will remain the same for the next three days.
More people were falling sick because of exposure to heat, doctors in India said, adding heat strokes were a bigger worry than a anticipated fourth wave of COVID-19.
"We are getting many patients who have suffered heatstroke or other heat-related problems. 60-70% of the patients are school-going children complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal colic, weakness and other problems," said Mona Desai, former president of Ahmedabad Medical Association in the western Indian state of Gujarat.
Roads were deserted in Bhubaneshwar, in the eastern state of Odisha, where schools have been shut, while neighbouring West Bengal advanced the school summer break by a few days.
"India should be more worried about the current #Heatwave at the moment than the "4th Wave" of #COVID19..." tweeted Rijo John, a health economist at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in Kochi.
A senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday heat conditions will continue for at least the next three days, but could come down a few degrees after the arrival of monsoons, expected in some parts by May.
- India's wheat export boom brings a bonanza to farmers
- India sends fire warning nationwide as Delhi landfill burns
- 11 electrocuted to death during temple procession in India
- Ready to step up on global issues: India
- 9 Pakistani citizens held for drugs in India
- Modi stresses growth in visit to restive territory
- Suu Kyi awaits verdict in first corruption case
- India needs Russian help to defend borders: finmin
- Sri Lanka central bank says all creditors will be treated equally
- India's wheat export boom brings a bonanza to farmers, and budget relief
- Indian heat wave disrupts industrial activity as power demand soars
- India too hot, says Modi, sending fire warning nationwide as Delhi landfill burns
- Two children among 11 electrocuted to death during religious procession in India
- India's foreign minister says ready to step up on global issues
Most Read
- Taka may lose more ground to US dollar, Bangladesh foreign ministry warns
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Four mobile operators offer internet data packages valid for one year
- Bangladesh envoy Saida Muna receives ‘Diplomat of the Year Award’ in London
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Russian spy chief says US, Poland plotting division of Ukraine
- Tentultola to remain a playground as Hasina orders police station site to be moved
- Biden seeks $33 billion for Ukraine, a massive jump in funding
- Bangladeshis bag 4 Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year awards. Here are the award-winning snaps
- In Bagerhat, a lesson in communal harmony as a Hindu donates land for mosque and a Muslim for crematorium