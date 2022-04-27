Two children among 11 electrocuted to death during religious procession in India
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Apr 2022 09:41 AM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2022 09:41 AM BdST
At least 11 people have died and over a dozen others were injured from electrocution during a chariot procession at a temple in India's Tamil Nadu.
The victims, including two children, were standing on a temple palanquin when it came into contact with a electric line at Appar temple in Kalimedu, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.
The temple palanquin came into contact with the overhead line while taking a turn, according to officials.
The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.
"A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway," said V Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Tiruchirappalli.
A video of the incident shows the chariot being completely destroyed after coming into contact with the electric line.
The annual chariot festival is observed by a large number of devotees in Tamil Nadu every year.
- Ready to step up on global issues: India
- 9 Pakistani citizens held for drugs in India
- Modi stresses growth in visit to restive territory
- Suu Kyi awaits verdict in first corruption case
- India needs Russian help to defend borders: finmin
- Johnson signals visa flexibility with India
- Johnson to offer India alternatives to Russia ties
- Indian court stays demolition of Delhi shops in sensitive area
- Two children among 11 electrocuted to death during religious procession in India
- India's foreign minister says ready to step up on global issues
- Indian security officials seize drugs, arrest 9 Pakistani citizens
- Modi stresses growth, sidestepping politics, in visit to restive territory
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi awaits verdict in first corruption case
- India wants to be friends with West but needs Russian help to defend borders, says finmin
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Man jailed for life over attempted murder of writer Zafar Iqbal
- Banglalink secures Tk 12 billion syndicated term loan
- Amid outcry over police station on playground, DMP say Kalabagan ground is there for children
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- ‘A shortcut to heaven’: Judge says madrasa student thought killing Zafar Iqbal was an act of virtue
- HC commutes death sentences of 4, acquits 2 in 2013 gang-rape of Pran employee
- Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary visits Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
- After Italy, Bangladesh exporters can ship goods in container vessels directly to Spain, Netherlands
- With giant mall, India's Reliance sets sights on next gold rush: luxury goods