Thieves steal 60-foot, 500-tonne iron bridge in India
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2022 12:19 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2022 12:19 PM BdST
Thieves in India have stolen a 60-foot-long, 500-tonne iron bridge from a village in Bihar’s Rohtas district.
The villagers said they found the 45-year-old bridge missing on Tuesday. The Water Resources Department lodged an FIR against unknown people at Nasriganj police station on Apr 8, reports The Hindu.
“Even three days ago, the structure of the bridge was there, but suddenly it disappeared and we informed local officials,” local Suresh Kumar told the Indian daily.
The village is 40 km away from the district headquarters of Sasaram – a place famous for the tomb of Suri Empire founder Sher Shah Suri.
Police said they are investigating the matter.
Indian media, citing locals, reported that the thieves pretended to be State Irrigation Department officials and chipped off parts of the iron bridge in the name of renovating the infrastructure.
The theft may have been carried out by scrap iron smugglers and the villagers did not suspect them as they used excavators and gas cutters, Ajit Kumar, a local journalist, told The Hindu.
It took three days for the thieves to remove the bridge from its construction site, he added. “Only later did the villagers realise the theft and inform the local department officials, who themselves were surprised,” he added.
