11 migrant workers die in fire at timber warehouse in India’s Telangana

Twelve migrant workers were trapped in the blaze when the fire erupted, but one worker managed to escape by jumping from the first floor of the two-storey building, police said.

The other workers could not save themselves as there was only one internal spiral staircase in the building, officials told NDTV.

Authorities believe the fire at the warehouse, located in a crowded area of Secunderabad’s Bhoiguda, was caused by a short circuit. The fire has been doused and the investigation is ongoing.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed his condolences over the incident. He announced Rs 500,000 in compensation for the families of the workers killed. He also directed the state administration to make arrangements for the bodies to be sent back home.