India considers opening COVID boosters to all adults, sources say
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Mar 2022 10:15 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2022 10:15 AM BdST
India is considering making all adults eligible for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, as infections grow in some countries and some Indians find it hard to travel abroad without a third dose.
Only frontline workers and those older than 60 are currently allowed to take booster doses in India, whether free in government centres or paid for in private hospitals.
The government is debating whether to provide boosters to other groups for free, said one of the sources, who both sought anonymity as the government has yet to make a decision.
A health ministry spokesperson wrote in a WhatsApp group for reporters: "no decision yet".
The Serum Institute of India (SII), whose Covishield vaccine dominates India's immunisation programme, said on Monday it stopped the shot's production in December but still had a stock of 200 million doses. It has produced 1.9 billion doses in total.
Its Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18 that they would restart production of the vaccine, a version of the AstraZeneca shot, if demand returned through boosters or any other way.
India's health ministry, meanwhile, has urged states to boost COVID-19 surveillance measures, citing a resurgence in some parts of Asia and Europe. China and Italy have seen a recent rise in cases.
Infections in India, however, have fallen to their lowest in more than a year, with 1,549 new cases reported in the past 24 hours and 31 deaths. India's total infections now stand at more than 43 million, with 516,510 deaths.
The country of about 1.4 billion people has administered 1.81 billion vaccine doses, more than 20 million as boosters.
On Twitter some Indians have said organisers of some events overseas have limited attendance to those who have taken booster doses. Countries such as Israel, for example, do not consider vaccination complete in the absence of booster doses.
- India considers COVID boosters for all adults
- US rules Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya
- Kishida to meet Modi
- Hindu hardliners seek wider hijab ban in Indian schools
- Pakistan rejects Indian statement on missile launch
- India court upholds Karnataka ban on hijab in class
- India considers buying discounted Russian commodities
- India to temporarily shift Ukraine embassy
- Biden administration rules Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya
- Japan PM Kishida to meet India's Modi in New Delhi
- Hindu hardliners seek wider India ban on hijab in class after court verdict
- Pakistan rejects Indian statement on accidental missile launch
- India court upholds Karnataka state's ban on hijab in class
- India considers buying discounted Russian oil, commodities, officials say
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Chinese Boeing jet crashes in mountains with 132 on board, no sign of survivors
- Hasina opens Bangladesh's biggest power plant in Payra
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Poland will propose a NATO peacekeeping mission for Ukraine this week
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- What EU says in response to letter seeking sanctions on RAB
- Hasina receives colourful greetings from 200 boats in Payra
- Cargo ship sped away after smashing into passenger launch. Was slowing down an option?
- Freight ship crew charged as death toll in launch capsize rises to eight