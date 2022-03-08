Indian farmer builds 'tree scooter' to zoom up tall areca palms
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Mar 2022 12:48 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2022 12:48 PM BdST
Ganapathi Bhat goes to work most mornings carrying a homemade contraption consisting of a small motor, a rudimentary seat and a set of wheels - all expertly combined to help the farmer in southern India swiftly climb tall trees.
The 50-year-old farms areca nut in the coastal town of Mangaluru in India's southern Karnataka state and has to regularly scale 60- to 70-foot-tall trees to harvest his crop.
Too old to climb, and unable to find cheap labour, Bhat said he took it upon himself to invent a device that would make his life easier.
Bhat calls it a "tree scooter".
India is the world's biggest producer of areca nut, with an output of 1.2 million tonnes in 2020/21. Much of this crop is produced along the southern coastal states of Karnataka and Kerala.
"Villagers asked me if I was mad. They had doubts about my invention... whether it would work in the rainy season because the trees would be slippery," Bhat said at his lush 18-acre farm.
Starting in 2014, Bhat said he spent around 4 million Indian rupees ($52,824) into research and development. After four years before, he and his engineer partner had a working prototype.
Bhat says he has sold more than 300 of the "tree scooters", which cost 62,000 Indian rupees ($819.02) each.
On a recent morning, Bhat strapped on a seat-belt, which is hooked to the handle of this contraption. He then revved up the scooter, zooming up a areca nut tree. High above the ground, Bhat quickly inspected the crop before descending at top speed.
"I feel proud that I did something for the people through this invention," Bhat said. "I feel that my life is complete now."
- Indian shares cut some losses, rupee off record lows
- Coal India aims to be net-zero carbon emitter
- Indian students flee Ukraine's Kharkiv on foot
- India asks students to immediately leave Kharkiv
- Quad meeting with Biden, others Thursday: India
- After two pandemic years, India returns to normal life
- India yet to condemn Russia's invasion
- India's top lender stops handling trade with sanctioned Russian entities
- Indian shares cut some losses, rupee off record lows after oil shock
- Coal India aims to be net-zero carbon emitter in three or four years
- Braving shells, Indian students flee Ukraine's Kharkiv on foot
- India says Quad meeting with Biden, others on Thursday
- India asks its students to immediately leave Ukraine's Kharkiv
- Two years after world's biggest lockdown, India surges back to normal life
Most Read
- Moscow allows Bangladesh to export potato to Russia after seven years
- As Russia’s military stumbles, its adversaries take note
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- Gavaskar shocked by Warne's death but says he was not the greatest spinner
- Bangladesh avoids taking sides in Russia-Ukraine war. Is it a reasonable decision?
- Arming Ukraine: 17,000 anti-tank weapons in 6 days and a clandestine cybercorps
- Russia offers humanitarian corridors from five Ukraine cities
- London-bound Biman flight cancelled over engine failure in Sylhet
- Women in police face adversity in Bangladesh. But they are breaking barriers and blazing a path
- Hasina leaves for UAE to join Dubai Expo