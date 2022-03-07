Indian shares cut some losses, rupee off record lows after oil shock

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.95% to 15,929.20 by 0718 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sense dropped 2.17% to 53,152.78, extending losses to a fourth session. Earlier in the session, both the indexes had fallen more than 3%.

The Indian rupee touched its weakest level ever at 76.9675 against the dollar and was last trading at 76.8825. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to 6.89% from the previous close of 6.81%.

Oil prices soared more than 9%, touching their highest since 2008, after the United States and European allies explored a Russian oil import ban, while delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets sped up supply fears.

India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirements, and higher prices push up the country's trade and current account deficit while also hurting the rupee and fuelling imported inflation.

"Perception that a lot of foreign investors will have is that emerging markets like India carry an additional risk factor in terms of all these macro dynamics playing out and, as a safety measure, there is a move towards the dollar," said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co, India.

Meanwhile, foreign investors have sold close to $1 billion of financials in the last couple of weeks and close to $2.5 billion in the year-to-date, Macquarie said in a note.

On the Nifty, banks, financial services firms, private sector banks, auto stocks were among the top losers, dropping between 3% and 4%.

Among gainers, IT and metals stocks were up 0.18% and 1.33%, respectively. Oil and gas explorer ONGC was the top gainer on the Nifty 50, rising 8%.