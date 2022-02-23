Indian actor arrested for tweet on hijab row judge
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2022 03:13 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2022 03:13 PM BdST
Indian police have arrested an actor and rights activists for posting a tweet criticising one of the judges hearing pleas against a ban on Muslim girls wearing hijabs in schools.
Chetan Kumar, a US citizen and Fulbright scholar, has been arrested in the southern state of Karnataka after he criticised Justice Krishna Dixit, BBC reports.
The actor is a Dalit, or untouchable, rights activist and has been involved in several anti-right wing protests in Karnataka. In his tweet he wondered why the judge, who has made "disturbing comments" in the past, was hearing the controversial matter.
He was referring to a 2020 order in which the judge had questioned the behaviour of a woman who made a rape accusation, according to BBC.
Justice Dixit had granted anticipatory bail to the accused in the case after observing that the woman's statement was "a bit difficult to believe".
"The explanation offered by her that after the perpetration of the act that she was tired and fell asleep is unbecoming of an Indian woman," the judge had said, adding that it was "not the way our women react when they are ravished", according to the BBC.
Justice Dixit's controversial comments were later deleted from the order after they resulted in outrage and were described as regressive.
Sharing a screenshot of the observations, Kumar wrote: "Justice Krishna Dixit made such disturbing comments in a rape case. Now, this same judge is determining whether hijabs are acceptable or not in government schools. Does he have the clarity required?"
Police in Bengaluru city took notice of Kumar's tweet and charged him with "intent to incite a class or community to commit offence" and "intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace", according to ANI news agency.
Kumar’s arrest has sparked anger, with many questioning the motives of the police, BBC reports.
The actor is already facing two police complaints for his remarks against the Brahmin community, who top the caste system in the country.
Police added that the actor would be produced before a judicial magistrate, but did not specify when
Kumar's wife Megha said in a live chat on Facebook that the actor "had gone missing from the house", according to The News Minute. "No one informed us [about his arrest], his phone is switched off, so is our gunman's [bodyguard]," she alleged.
ANGER OVER KUMAR’S ARREST
Senior journalist Dilip Mandal asked why the actor was being punished for his comments, BBC reports.
Another social media user called the arrest outrageous and said the country had "hit rock bottom" with Kumar's arrest.
In India, criticism against the judiciary can often land you in jail. In 2021, the country's top investigative agency, the CBI, had arrested five persons for allegedly making derogatory posts on social media platforms against judges and the judiciary of a high court, according to the BBC.
The country also has some of the world's strictest contempt of court laws. In 2020, prominent Indian lawyer and civil rights activist Prashant Bhushan was found guilty of contempt of court after the Supreme Court found two of his tweets derogatory.
