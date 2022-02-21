Amid row over hijab, India's home minister says he prefers school uniforms
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Feb 2022 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2022 07:36 PM BdST
India's home minister said he favoured students wearing uniforms in school rather than any religious attire, but that his position might change once a court decides on the merits of a ban on the hijab in schools in the state of Karnataka.
The ban imposed by Karnataka on Feb 5 has sparked protests by Muslim students and parents, and counterprotests by Hindu students, forcing authorities to close schools there earlier this month.
Muslims, who form about 13% of India's 1.35 billion population, have denounced the curbs on the hijab - traditional attire worn by Muslim women which covers the hair and neck - as another sign of their marginalisation in the mainly Hindu country.
Home Minister Amit Shah told the Network18 Group in an interview to be aired on Monday night that he would accept any court verdict on the matter.
"It is my personal belief that people of all religions should accept the school's dress code," he said.
"Ultimately, it has to be decided whether the country will function on the Constitution or whims. My personal belief only remains until the court makes a decision. And once the court makes a decision, then I should accept it, and everyone should accept it."
The High Court of Karnataka will resume hearing the advocate-general of the state on Monday defending its ban after several Muslim students challenged the decision.
Karnataka's move has also led to protests in some other parts of the country and drawn criticism from the United States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
- Risking their lives, for little pay, to guard India’s forests
- In hijab row, critics say BJP looking for votes in southern state
- India orders death for 38 for 2008 Ahmedabad bombings
- India calls for more funding to fight future pandemics
- 13 die in Indian wedding accident
- Free Fire unavailable in India after ban on Chinese apps
- Hijab dispute reaches India’s most populous state
- Nepal suspends chief justice, deepening political chaos
- Amid row over hijab, India's home minister says he prefers school uniforms
- Risking their lives, for little pay, to guard India’s forests
- In hijab row, critics say India's BJP looking for votes in southern state
- Indian court orders death for 38 for deadly 2008 serial bomb blasts
- India calls for more multi-lateral funding to prepare for future pandemics
- 13 fall into well and die in India wedding accident
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Bangladesh paying homage to bravehearts of 1952 Language Movement
- China offers to bankroll Chattogram metro rail, ‘smart city’. In return, it wants part of township profits
- Hasina vows to continue efforts to proliferate Bangla language, culture
- Vast leak exposes how Credit Suisse served strongmen and spies
- Search panel close to nominating Election Commission candidates with 12 names
- Bond between China and Russia alarms US and Europe amid Ukraine crisis
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Bangladesh to declare ‘Joy Bangla’ its national slogan shortly
- Bangladesh records 1,951 virus cases in a day, 9 deaths