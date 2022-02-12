India hopes to replace diesel with green energy in its farms by 2024
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Feb 2022 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2022 10:42 AM BdST
India is hoping to cut diesel use by farms to zero and migrate the agriculture sector to renewable energy as early as 2024, the Power Ministry said on Friday, as a part of its broader plan to transition to cleaner energy sources.
"India will replace diesel with renewables to achieve target of zero diesel use in agricultural sector by 2024," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry did not say how it planned to achieve the ambitious target. In February 2020 it launched a scheme to provide financial incentives to farmers to use solar instead of diesel-fired irrigation pumps.
Diesel accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption, and the farm sector is one of the largest users of the fuel, according to government data.
India is the world's third largest oil importer. Government data shows that motor fuel sales have picked up in the recent months, but growth in gasoil sales has lagged the demand for gasoline.
Gasoline sales in India have exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels, while 2021 diesel sales were lower than consumption in 2019, according to government data.
- India hopes to replace diesel in its farms by 2024
- No hijabs for now, Indian court tells students
- India's textile industry revs up, giving hope on jobs
- India's biggest state holds election
- Himalayan avalanche kills 7 Indian soldiers
- Hate speech in India nears dangerous levels
- India summons S Korea envoy over Hyundai's Kashmir tweet
- Hardline Hindu chief minister seeks re-election in Uttar Pradesh
- India hopes to replace diesel with green energy in its farms by 2024
- No hijabs for now, Indian court tells Muslim students
- India's textile industry revs up, giving hope on jobs for PM Modi
- India's biggest state holds election in key test of Modi's popularity
- Toyota, Domino's apologise over Kashmir tweet as fracas entangles more companies
- Indian students block roads as row over hijab in schools mounts
Most Read
- Wife Rieta launches legal battle to stop Malaysia from deporting Khairuzzaman to Bangladesh
- No hijabs for now, Indian court tells Muslim students
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools soon: education minister
- IGP will travel to Germany to visit dye factory, not to buy bed sheets: official
- Bangladesh logs 5,268 COVID cases, 27 deaths in a day
- Tortured by police, haunted by horrors of brother’s death in custody, Rocky soldiers on
- Man held for torturing his wife over dowry in Dohar
- Awami League hands list of 10 names for EC
- Khairuzzaman was patronised by all except Awami League
- Dipu Moni asks Shahjalal University VC Farid to apologise