Hyundai says regrets offence caused to Indians after Pakistani partner's tweet
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Feb 2022 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2022 11:54 AM BdST
South Korea's Hyundai Motor said it deeply regrets the offence caused to Indians due to an "unauthorised" tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity for the people of the disputed territory of Kashmir.
"As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. We deeply regret any offence caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity," Hyundai said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.
Hyundai is facing calls for a boycott by hundreds of social media users in India, which considers the whole of Kashmir as an integral part of the country. The social media users said the company must apologise for being insensitive to India's position on the decades-old dispute over Kashmir.
More stories
- Hyundai suffers backlash after partner tweets on Kashmir
- India approves one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine: Russia
- Fearing junta, Myanmar parents disown dissident children
- Lata Mangeshkar, the songbird of Indian cinema
- Activist takes on Hindu heavyweights in India's state poll
- India's state coal giant plans bulk exports to Bangladesh
- Indian village banks on tree mortgages to go carbon-neutral
- India reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID
Recent Stories
- Hyundai says regrets offence caused to Indians after Pakistani partner's tweet
- Indian Hindu hardliner seeking re-election touts record on jobs, crime
- Another Kashmir journalist faces police ire for social media posts
- Hyundai suffers backlash in India after Pakistani partner tweets on Kashmir
- Russia says India approves one-shot Sputnik Light COVID vaccine
- Fearing junta, hundreds of Myanmar parents disown dissident children
Opinion
Most Read
- Coke Studio arrives in Bangladesh to regale music lovers
- Bangladesh to directly ship apparel exports to Europe
- Bangladesh records 38 deaths from COVID in a day, highest in 22 weeks
- HC stays decision to cancel actor Zayed Khan’s candidacy over vote-buying scandal
- Macron tells Putin he seeks to avoid war and build trust
- High Court questions Bangladesh Bank dictating minimum wage for private bank employees
- Bangladesh allows trains to carry passengers at full capacity
- Turkey’s doctors are leaving, the latest casualty of spiralling inflation
- Music icon Lata Mangeshkar’s close ties to Bengali culture
- Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine