Home > Neighbours

6 killed, a dozen injured as bus runs over bystanders in India

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Jan 2022 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2022 02:29 PM BdST

At least six people have been killed after an electric bus veered out of control and ran over bystanders in India’s Kanpur.

The accident, which occurred near the Tat Mill crossroad on Monday, also left 12 others injured, private broadcaster NDTV reported citing police.

The vehicle wrecked a traffic booth, three cars and ‘many’ motorcycles and came to a halt after hitting a truck. 

Police are looking for the driver of the bus who is on the run, said East Kanpur Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar.

Local police have initiated a probe into the matter, according to NDTV.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express their condolences to the families of the victims of the accident.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories