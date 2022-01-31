6 killed, a dozen injured as bus runs over bystanders in India

The accident, which occurred near the Tat Mill crossroad on Monday, also left 12 others injured, private broadcaster NDTV reported citing police.

The vehicle wrecked a traffic booth, three cars and ‘many’ motorcycles and came to a halt after hitting a truck.

Police are looking for the driver of the bus who is on the run, said East Kanpur Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar.

Local police have initiated a probe into the matter, according to NDTV.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express their condolences to the families of the victims of the accident.