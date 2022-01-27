India probes illegal immigration after tragedy near Canada border
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2022 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2022 12:55 PM BdST
Indian police have detained six people in a crackdown on illegal immigration after four Indians were found frozen to death near the border between the United States and Canada last week, officials said on Thursday.
Hundreds of Indians, mostly from the western states of Punjab and Gujarat, attempt to cross the US-Canada border each year, braving harsh weather conditions in search of a better life and job opportunities in the West.
Police in Gujarat said they identified the four, belonging to a single family, after law enforcement agencies on the border provided photographs of passports and other belongings.
"We are now trying to nab the human traffickers who managed to send this family and others abroad via illegal channels," said police official AK Jhala in the state capital of Gandhinagar.
The six detained by police were running a travel and tourism company in the state, he added.
US authorities have charged a US man with human trafficking after the four - a man, woman, baby and teenager - were found dead in the Canadian province of Manitoba, a few yards north of the frontier with Minnesota.
They were among four families from the same village who had travelled to the border this month.
Officials said they got separated from the group of 18 people and were probably caught in a blizzard, resulting in a tragedy described as "mind-blowing" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The situation came to light only when the group was intercepted by authorities and one of them was found to be carrying a backpack with baby supplies, although there was no infant among them.
"The nexus of human trafficking runs deep, often involving local politicians too," said Jhala, adding that people even sell their land and homes to fund efforts to get to the United States or Canada.
A foreign ministry official in the Indian capital of New Delhi said authorities were coordinating with border officials in the United States and Canada to investigate the illegal immigration case.
- India's jobs crisis exasperates its youth
- India's omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks
- India's COVID cases reach 39.54m
- Grocery delivery race brings road safety risks in India
- India's COVID cases rise by 333,533
- Delhi to stay under COVID curfew
- The plans for the world’s next largest city are incomplete
- Delhi to lift weekend curfew
- 'Off to Canada': India's jobs crisis exasperates its youth
- India's omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks
- India's COVID cases reach 39.54m, says health ministry
- Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
- India's COVID-19 cases rise by 333,533 in last 24 hours
- Indian capital to stay under weekend, overnight COVID curfew, with some allowances
Most Read
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay rejects Padma Shri award
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 15,527 in a day, another 17 die
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- Cases over protests at Shahjalal University will be dropped, says Dipu Moni
- Rainwater-harvesting Friendship hospital in rural Bangladesh wins the world’s best building award
- Hunger strike and protests are separate issues, says Zafar Iqbal
- Islamist orator Rofiqul Madani indicted in digital security case
- Omicron subvariant appears more contagious, but not more severe, Denmark says
- SUST protesters end hunger strike after seven days
- US and NATO respond to Putin’s demands as Ukraine tensions mount