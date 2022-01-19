Three sailors killed in explosion on Indian naval ship
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jan 2022 11:07 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2022 11:27 AM BdST
Three Indian Navy personnel were killed in an explosion on a ship at a naval dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday, the navy said.
It gave no reason for the blast but said a board of inquiry would investigate.
"The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control. No major material damage has been reported," the navy said in a statement.
The explosion happened in an internal compartment on board a naval vessel, Ranvir, which had been on operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November and was due to return to base port shortly, the statement said.
