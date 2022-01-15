India reports 268,833 new COVID-19 infections, 402 deaths in past 24 hours
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2022 01:16 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2022 01:34 PM BdST
India has logged 268,833 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 36.84 million.
Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 402 to 485,752, the federal health ministry said on Saturday
Fears over an omicron-fuelled wave of cases also continued to grow as the country reported 6,041 new cases of the variant on Saturday, Indian media report.
The daily positivity rate stood at 16.66 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 12.84 percent. The recovery rate has decreased to 94.83 percent.
Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the COVID pandemic, reported 43,211 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths linked to the virus. The daily positivity rate in Delhi jumped to 30.64 percent as the national capital reported 24,383 new COVID cases.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow all COVID-19 related protocols, wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible.
Hailing an initiative of elite athletes taking people step by step through the 'Surya Namaskar' for fitness and positivity, PM Modi said the ongoing global pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of keeping fit and boosting immunity.
