Indian court acquits Roman Catholic bishop accused of raping nun
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jan 2022 08:14 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2022 08:14 PM BdST
An Indian court on Friday acquitted a Roman Catholic bishop accused of repeatedly raping a nun for two years in the southern state of Kerala.
"Praise the Lord," Franco Mulakkal, who spent 25 days in judicial custody after his arrest in September 2018, exclaimed after his acquittal by Judge G Gopakumar in Kerala's Kottayam city.
The investigating officer in the case, S Harishankar, said afterwards that the authorities would appeal the verdict.
Sister Anupama, who had campaigned for the bishop's arrest, said she and her fellow nuns were surprised at his acquittal.
Mulakkal, 57, was ordained as a priest in 1990 in the northern Indian state of Punjab and was elevated as the bishop of the Diocese of Jalandhar eight years ago.
Peter Kavumpuram, the spokesman of the Jalandhar diocese, said Mulakkal's acquittal proved his innocence.
As protests and calls for his arrest grew in 2018, Mulakkal requested the Vatican allow him step down temporarily. The Vatican had accepted his request.
Mulakkal would not resume his duties, Kavumpuram said.
- Over a million Indians to gather beside Ganges
- India reports 264,202 new virus cases
- West Bengal train accident toll hits 9
- Indian cities could see COVID cases peak next week
- India's new COVID rules aim to free up resources
- India’s COVID cases reach total of 36.07m
- A million set to throng India's Ganges for holy dip
- India reports 168,063 new COVID-19 infections
- Bhutan reports first cases of omicron coronavirus variant
- Hundreds of thousands of Indians gather for holy dip, defying COVID-19 surge
- India reports 264,202 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours
- Death toll in West Bengal train accident rises to 9, some critical among 36 hurt
- India's big cities could see COVID-19 cases peak next week
- India's new COVID-19 rules aim to free up resources but carry risks
Most Read
- Govt tightens curbs as omicron spreads. But Dhaka appears oblivious
- Bangladesh reports 4,378 new COVID cases, highest daily count in 20 weeks
- Sayeda Khaleque, a former teacher of Dhaka University, is found dead in Gazipur jungle
- Prayer held at Bangladesh college to ward off ‘fears of ghost’
- Musical event held at Dhaka University to protest attack on Qawwali programme
- A YouTube video fame proved ‘Baul’ Selim Fakir’s undoing
- UK's Prince Andrew loses royal and military links
- Balaclavas are trendy, but for some Muslim women it’s more complicated
- Bangladesh reports 3,359 new COVID cases in a day, death toll climbs by 12
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar