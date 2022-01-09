Restrictions imposed in several states in India as COVID 19 cases rise
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jan 2022 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2022 04:09 PM BdST
India reported 159,632 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the country, nudging several state governments to impose fresh restrictions.
India's richest state, Maharashtra, said on Saturday it would close swimming pools and gyms from Monday while schools and colleges have been closed till Feb 15 after daily cases in the state jumped to over 41,000.
The
state government has said only fully vaccinated people will be allowed into
private offices while limiting the capacity to 50% of the total workforce.
In the neighbouring state of Gujarat, authorities have extended night curfew hours and cancelled leave for all healthcare personnel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation later on Sunday, according to government sources.
The health ministry reported 327 new deaths, taking the official death toll since the start of the pandemic to 483,790. Total infections stand at 35.52 million.
- India's total COVID-19 cases reach 35.52m
- Elections in Uttar Pradesh to start in Feb
- Fleeing violence in Myanmar, thousands camp along Thai border
- India's new COVID cases hit 7-month high
- Cambodia PM visit to Myanmar sparks protests
- Omicron spreads in India's big cities, hospitalisations still low
- India arrests creator of app targeting Muslim women
- Toxic gas kills 6 in India after illegal chemical dump
- India's total COVID-19 cases reach 35.52m
- Elections in India's most populous state to start on Feb 10
- India's new COVID-19 cases hit seven-month high of 141,986
- Fleeing violence in Myanmar, thousands camp along Thai border river
- India's new COVID-19 cases hit seven-month high of 117,100
- Cambodia PM visit to Myanmar sparks protests from coup opponents
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 1,116 in a day
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- Ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik gets 8 years in prison for corruption
- Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail
- Omicron surge pushes US COVID hospitalisations toward record high
- Jyotirmay Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab in Banaripara
- 2022 will be a milestone in Bangladesh’s infrastructure development, says Hasina
- England fret over availability of middle order trio for Hobart
- Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in US, Musk says