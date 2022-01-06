India's new COVID-19 cases jump 57% in a day to 90,928
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jan 2022 10:19 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2022 10:19 AM BdST
India's new COVID-19 cases soared to 90,928 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, from 58,097 a day earlier.
Daily deaths rose by 325, taking the total to 482,876. Total infections are at 35.11 million.
Government officials privately say daily cases in the country's third wave of infections could surpass the record of more than 414,000 hit last May. They also warn that many people are taking the omicron variant lightly and not wearing masks as most cases have been mild.
Top health official Vinod Kumar Paul declined to estimate a new peak but said even mild cases could put pressure on the country's health systems.
"There is no room for complacency," he told a weekly media briefing, adding omicron was driving surges in the cities. "Don't take it for granted. We don't know, the system can get overwhelmed, your household can get overwhelmed."
Nevertheless, the government reduced the number of home quarantine days for mild and asymptomatic patients to a week, from 10 or 14 days previously.
Another official at the briefing said the elderly man from Rajasthan, whom he did not identify by name, died of a heart attack a few days ago. Genetic tests later showed he had been infected by the omicron variant.
