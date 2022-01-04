Home > Neighbours

Bulli Bai: Indian man arrested on charges of fake online auction of Muslim women

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jan 2022 07:42 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2022 07:42 PM BdST

Police have arrested a man in India in connection with an app that shared photos of more than 100 Muslim women saying they were on ‘sale’, according to a BBC report.

The man is an engineering student from the southern city of Bangalore whose identity has not been revealed.

The ‘Bulli Bai’ app was hosted on web platform GitHub, which has since removed it amid widespread anger and outrage.

The app used photographs of several prominent Muslim journalists and activists without their permission and put them on ‘sale’ in a fake auction.

This is the second attempt to harass Muslim women by auctioning them. Last July, an app and website called ‘Sulli Deals’ created profiles of more than 80 Muslim women using their online photos.

Neither of the apps facilitated any real sales, but their purpose was to humiliate Muslim women, many of whom have been outspoken about the rise of Hindu nationalism in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both ‘sulli’ and ‘bulli’ are derogatory terms.

An investigation was launched into ‘Sulli Deals’, but no arrests were made.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories