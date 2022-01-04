Bulli Bai: Indian man arrested on charges of fake online auction of Muslim women

The man is an engineering student from the southern city of Bangalore whose identity has not been revealed.

The ‘Bulli Bai’ app was hosted on web platform GitHub, which has since removed it amid widespread anger and outrage.

The app used photographs of several prominent Muslim journalists and activists without their permission and put them on ‘sale’ in a fake auction.

This is the second attempt to harass Muslim women by auctioning them. Last July, an app and website called ‘Sulli Deals’ created profiles of more than 80 Muslim women using their online photos.

Neither of the apps facilitated any real sales, but their purpose was to humiliate Muslim women, many of whom have been outspoken about the rise of Hindu nationalism in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both ‘sulli’ and ‘bulli’ are derogatory terms.

An investigation was launched into ‘Sulli Deals’, but no arrests were made.