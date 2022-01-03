COVID cases rise sharply in India for sixth straight day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jan 2022 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2022 12:32 PM BdST
India has reported a sharp spike in COVID-19 infections for the sixth consecutive day on Monday after 33,750 fresh cases were logged in the last 24 hours, according to the country's health ministry.
As many as 27,553 new COVID-19 cases were reported a day ago. The ministry added that active cases in the country now stand at 145,582, reports The Hindustan Times.
The number of confirmed infections of the highly transmissible omicron variant has climbed to 1,700, with Maharashtra maintaining its position as the top contributor with 510 cases. Delhi was second with 351 cases, followed by Kerala (156), Gujarat (136) and Tamil Nadu (121).
The country saw 123 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, a drop of 161 fatalities when compared to the previous day's tally of 284. The total COVID-related deaths in the country now stand at 4,81,893.
As many as 10,846 people recovered from the viral disease, taking the total number of COVID-related recoveries in the country to 34,295,407.
While the active cases in the country account for less than 1 percent of total cases, the recovery rate currently stands at 98.20 percent.
Under the ongoing vaccination drive, nearly 1.46 billion vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far.
While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.68 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 3.84 per cent.
Meanwhile, India has begun vaccination against the COVID-19 disease for people in the age 15-18 age bracket. Only Bharat Biotech's indigenously-made shot ‘COVAXIN’ is currently being used for this cohort.
- India COVID cases rise sharply for fifth consecutive day
- India records 27,553 daily COVID cases
- 12 dead in India shrine stampede
- Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield
- India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID
- 6 militants, soldier killed in Kashmir
- Myanmar rebels bury more than 30 killed in attack
- India refuses to renew foreign funding OK to charity
- New COVID-19 cases in India rise sharply for fifth consecutive day
- India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 27,553
- 12 dead, over a dozen injured in stampede at India shrine
- India's Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield vaccine
- India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season
- Six militants, soldier killed in Indian Kashmir
Most Read
- Bangladesh closes out 2021 with record $4.9bn exports in December
- Miles to go before I sleep: PM Hasina
- Bangladesh registers 557 virus cases in a day, highest in 11 weeks
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Bangladesh raises remittance incentive to kick off 2022
- Shanto, Joy fifties fuel Bangladesh's strong reply v NZ
- Bangladesh to shiver in cold snap in new year
- When they warn of rare disorders, these prenatal tests are usually wrong
- Momen asks US counterpart Blinken to review sanctions on RAB officials
- ‘Happy New Year from the Padma Bridge’: Hasina, Rehana visit dream structure