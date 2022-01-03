COVID cases rise sharply in India for sixth straight day

As many as 27,553 new COVID-19 cases were reported a day ago. The ministry added that active cases in the country now stand at 145,582, reports The Hindustan Times.

The number of confirmed infections of the highly transmissible omicron variant has climbed to 1,700, with Maharashtra maintaining its position as the top contributor with 510 cases. Delhi was second with 351 cases, followed by Kerala (156), Gujarat (136) and Tamil Nadu (121).

The country saw 123 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, a drop of 161 fatalities when compared to the previous day's tally of 284. The total COVID-related deaths in the country now stand at 4,81,893.

As many as 10,846 people recovered from the viral disease, taking the total number of COVID-related recoveries in the country to 34,295,407.

While the active cases in the country account for less than 1 percent of total cases, the recovery rate currently stands at 98.20 percent.

Under the ongoing vaccination drive, nearly 1.46 billion vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.68 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 3.84 per cent.

Meanwhile, India has begun vaccination against the COVID-19 disease for people in the age 15-18 age bracket. Only Bharat Biotech's indigenously-made shot ‘COVAXIN’ is currently being used for this cohort.