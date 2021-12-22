Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Dec 2021 10:58 AM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2021 10:58 AM BdST
Dozens of people are feared missing after a landslide early on Wednesday at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, according to a civil society group and media reports.
The landslide in the Hpakant area of Kachin State happened at around 4 am local time and there were fears about 80 people had been swept into a lake by mining waste, an official at the Kachin Network Development Foundation, a civil society group, said.
The Mizzima news portal also reported dozens appeared to be missing in the landslide
More stories
- India logs 200 omicron cases
- BBC probe reveals Myanmar mass killings
- 2 lynchings reported at Sikh temples in India
- Cut fund flow to Myanmar military: UN rights envoy
- Several Foxconn India workers hospitalised
- Sex workers win benefits from India’s top court
- India's Poonawalla family pledges $66m to Oxford University
- Gunbattle erupts again in Kashmir
Recent Stories
- India reports 200 omicron cases across 12 states
- BBC investigation reveals mass killings of civilians in Myanmar
- Two lynchings reported at Sikh temples in India
- UN rights envoy calls for global efforts to cut fund flow to Myanmar military junta
- Several Foxconn India workers hospitalised after food poisoning
- India’s sex workers win benefits from the country’s top court
Opinion
Most Read
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- India asks Bangladesh to ‘stop sending students now’ as omicron sweeps world
- Investigation finds no one to blame for leaving scissors in teen’s body after surgery
- Biman to resume Manchester flights again after 21-month COVID suspension
- Bangladesh welcomes US reward for information about Avijit killers
- Home ministry instructs people to celebrate Christmas, New Year at home
- Omicron's global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings
- Dewanganj mayor suspended for slapping education officer
- Europe braces for omicron 'storm' as Biden calls up military medics
- Hasina to embark on six-day Maldives trip Wednesday