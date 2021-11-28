18 die in road accident in India’s West Bengal

All of the dead died on the spot when the accident took place in the Phulbari region of West Bengal’s Nadia District late on Saturday night, NDTV.com reports citing police.

The vehicle, carrying a body and a group of people, was heading towards a crematorium for a cremation ritual. The injured have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital for treatment, according to NDTV.

Different media reports said that the vehicle had been carrying around 35 to 40 passengers.

Locals told NDTV that the speeding vehicle collided with the lorry due to dense fog.

Police are currently investigating the accident.