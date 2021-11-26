Indian farmers reinforce protest sites to mark year of demonstration
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Nov 2021 04:34 PM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2021 04:34 PM BdST
Tens of thousands of Indian farmers marched overnight to reinforce protesting colleagues camping on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi to mark a year of sustained demonstrations against three farm laws introduced last year.
Seeking to end the longest-running farmers' protest that galvanised growers across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week bowed to the protesters' demand to repeal the controversial laws introduced in September 2020.
Modi, striking a conciliatory note, promised his government would repeal the laws in the new session of parliament, starting next week.
Farmers celebrated the retreat but said the protest would only be called off when parliament repealed the laws and the government promised legislation that would ensure state-set Minimum Support Prices, or MSPs for all produce, not just rice and wheat.
"Farmers from across the country have reached the campsites to celebrate one year of our historic protest," said Rakesh Tikait, a prominent leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union, one of the largest farmers' unions.
"We thank the government for its decision to repeal the laws, but our protest will continue until there's a decision on MSPs for all crops. We also demand a committee that should look into our other demands like taking back legal cases against the farmers."
Currently, the government mainly buys rice and wheat at MSPs, but the safety net benefits barely cover 6% of India's millions of farmers.
Tikait said nearly 700 farmers lost their lives during the protest and the government must announce compensations for their families.
Tens of thousands of protesters, including many elderly growers and women farmers, have been sitting in encampments for the last one year, braving a scorching summer, frigid winter and severe second wave of coronavirus infections.
Over the months, the main protest sites have come to resemble semi-permanent settlements, replete with community kitchens, barbershops and a reasonably well-equipped hospital with an onsite doctor.
- Indian farmers mark a year of protests
- Fall in COVID testing worries Indian authorities
- India logs slimmest rise in COVID cases in 543 days
- UN criticises arrest of rights activist in Kashmir
- Floods kill 30, displace thousands in India
- India charges Amazon execs of marijuana smuggling
- How India’s farmers faced down Modi
- Fury in Kashmir after deadly police raid at shopping complex
- Indian farmers reinforce protest sites to mark year of demonstration
- Fall in COVID-19 testing worries Indian authorities
- India logs slimmest rise in COVID-19 cases in 543 days despite festivals
- UN criticises 'disturbing' arrest of rights activist in Indian Kashmir
- 30 dead, thousands displaced after severe flooding in India’s Andhra Pradesh
- India police charge Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case
Most Read
- Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes India-Myanmar border region
- Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Angered by the death of a student in a garbage truck accident, street protesters vow to come back
- South Africa identifies new virus variant displaying a ‘big jump in evolution’
- Publishing employee dies in second garbage truck accident in two days
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Where Afghanistan’s new Taliban leaders went to school
- Students block police bus in Dhaka after driver fails to show licence