30 dead, thousands displaced after severe flooding in India’s Andhra Pradesh

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Nov 2021 10:30 AM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2021 10:31 AM BdST

At least 30 people have been killed and thousands have been displaced after severe flooding in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, reports the BBC.

Consistent heavy rainfall for a week resulted in flooding in the region. Several villages have been cut off from highways, making it difficult for authorities to send emergency supplies and conduct rescue missions.

Officers from India's navy and air force have been dropping food and water to cut-off villages and towns. They have also been rescuing people from low-lying areas.

 

