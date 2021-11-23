30 dead, thousands displaced after severe flooding in India’s Andhra Pradesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2021 10:30 AM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2021 10:31 AM BdST
At least 30 people have been killed and thousands have been displaced after severe flooding in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, reports the BBC.
Consistent heavy rainfall for a week resulted in flooding in the region. Several villages have been cut off from highways, making it difficult for authorities to send emergency supplies and conduct rescue missions.
Officers from India's navy and air force have been dropping food and water to cut-off villages and towns. They have also been rescuing people from low-lying areas.
Salute to the brave men of the @IAF_MCC team for once again carrying out a successful rescue mission to save the precious lives of those caught in the floods caused by the incessant rains in #AndhraPradesh!— Geetha Kothapalli (@Geethak_MP) November 20, 2021
Bharat is proud of you! pic.twitter.com/9gjOBdmaF1
