India COVID-19 vaccinations near record, new infections at five-month low
>> Neha Arora and Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Reuters
Published: 17 Aug 2021 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2021 01:04 PM BdST
India administered more than 8.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the past 24 hours, government data showed on Tuesday, close to its all-time record and speeding up a campaign to inoculate all eligible adults by December.
The surge in inoculations came alongside a sharp decline in daily new infections that fell to 25,166, the lowest since March 16, health ministry said.
India has undertaken one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drives and has so far administered 554 million doses, giving at least one dose to about 46% of its estimated 944 million adults. Only about 13% of the population have had the required two doses.
After hitting a record high of 9.2 million doses on June 21, the pace of daily inoculations had dropped to around 4.2 million on an average in July, according to data compiled from the government's CoWIN website.
In the first two weeks of August, India administered about 5 million doses on an average everyday.
Experts have said India needs to administer 10 million doses a day to achieve its aim of inoculating all adults by December.
"For each day we fall short of it, the required target goes further up," Rijo John, health economist and a professor at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi.
"Realistically, I do not think we will be able to cover all adults fully by this year's end."
India's overall COVID-19 case load on Tuesday reached 32.25 million, the second-highest globally behind the United States. The country reported 437 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 432,079, the government said.
- Taliban take control of presidential palace
- $1.35tn infrastructure plan to be unveiled soon: Modi
- Taliban takes Jalalabad
- Rahul Gandhi says blocked by Twitter for political reasons
- India's space agency suffers setback in satellite mission
- India eases scheme rules to provide cooking gas to poor
- US says it is up to Afghans to defend country
- India top court upholds antitrust probe of Amazon
- Indian embassy officials, including ambassador, evacuating Kabul
- India COVID-19 vaccinations near record, new infections at five-month low
- Mumbai resumes rail services as part of wider easing
- Taliban take control of presidential palace in Kabul: CNN
- India's Modi says $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan to be unveiled soon
- Afghan government seeks to hold capital as Taliban takes Jalalabad
Most Read
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Russia says Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash
- Overburdened with Rohingya, Bangladesh refuses US request to shelter Afghans
- Five killed at chaotic Afghan airport as Taliban proclaim peace
- Bangladesh will accept if Taliban form a government of the people: foreign minister
- City Bank files lawsuit over reports on Pori Moni-banker links
- Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal
- An iconic bridge sees US allies flee Afghanistan as Soviets did
- Opposition Leader Raushon Ershad in ICU with respiratory issues