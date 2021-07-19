Heavy rains cripple Indian cities; at least 35 killed
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jul 2021 07:34 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2021 07:34 PM BdST
India's capital New Delhi and the main financial centre of Mumbai were drenched with heavy rain on Monday, a day after at least 35 people were killed across the country in landslides and house collapses triggered by downpours.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in north India, including New Delhi, over the next two days. In Mumbai, the IMD has issued a heavy rain and thunderstorm alert for the city and surrounding districts.
At least 30 people were killed on Sunday in three Mumbai suburbs when several houses collapsed in landslides after rain.
At least three people were also killed when a house collapsed in the northern state of Uttarakhand after a downpour, Reuters partner agency ANI reported.
In a separate incident on Sunday evening, a three-storey building collapsed in the city of Gurugram, bordering Delhi. Two people were killed and rescue operations were still underway.
Several low-lying areas of Delhi and Mumbai were flooded and Twitter was filled with images of submerged vehicles and people wading through waist-deep water.
Mumbai's water treatment plant in the suburbs was flooded on Sunday forcing the municipal council to impose water cuts in some parts of the city.
India is in the midst of its annual rainy season but the downpours over the past few days have been particularly heavy.
Extreme weather has hit several parts of the world in recent weeks with flooding in Europe, dam collapses in China and heatwaves in North America adding to worries about climate change.
- Nepal’s new PM wins trust vote
- Landslides kill at least 15 in Mumbai
- India orders 660m vaccine doses
- Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui dies in Afghan clashes
- India reports 41,806 new COVID-19 infections
- Continuing border tensions not in either side's interests: India to China
- After a lull, India's monsoon splashes entire country
- Vaccines bring hope in India's Sundarbans
- Heavy rains cripple Indian cities; at least 35 killed
- Key Modi rival Rahul Gandhi among potential Indian targets of NSO client: report
- Nepal's new PM wins confidence vote amid coronavirus crisis
- Landslides kill at least 15 in Mumbai after heavy rains
- India orders 660m vaccine doses amidst warnings over shortages
- Danish Siddiqui, Reuters photojournalist who won Pulitzer, dies in Afghan clashes
Most Read
- Shakib 96 steers Bangladesh to ODI series-clinching win against Zimbabwe
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh logs record 231 virus deaths in a day
- Shamsul Alam, former member of Planning Commission, is sworn in as state minister
- Afghanistan withdraws ambassador, diplomats from Islamabad
- Police recover Planning Minister Mannan’s stolen mobile phone
- India’s Sewtech Fashion to invest $9.26m in Chattogram EPZ
- Evaly shuts office, hotline goes quiet amid customer complaints
- Israeli companies aided Saudi spying despite Khashoggi killing
- Cattle worth Tk 18.65bn sold online as Eid-ul-Azha approaches