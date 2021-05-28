Two Bengaluru rape suspects shot in escape bid: police
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2021 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2021 03:22 PM BdST
Two of the six people arrested in the Bengaluru rape and assault case were shot in the leg on Friday when they allegedly tried to escape from the crime scene, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.
Police took the suspects to the spot at around 5 am on Friday for reconstructing the crime scene when two of them allegedly tried to flee and police opened fire, DCP Shranappa S D told NDTV. The injured accused have been hospitalised.
The six accused, including two women, were arrested on Thursday after a video of a woman being brutally assaulted started circulating on social media. The incident reportedly took place in Bengaluru almost six days ago.
The Bengaluru Police said in a statement that a case has been registered under charges of rape, assault and other provisions.
As per information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and believed to be from Bangladesh. Due to financial differences, the culprits brutalised the victim who is also said to be a Bangladeshi, brought to India for human trafficking.
The woman is currently in another state and a team has been sent to trace her. Once she is back, her statement will be recorded before a magistrate.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the accused have told police during questioning that more people are involved in the human trafficking racket.
"Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had tweeted that all the states have to be on alert regarding this case. Bengaluru police traced the gang within a few hours and we arrested six of them, including two women. We are intensifying the investigation," he said.
The video of the brutal assault had generated outrage, especially in the northeast as it was assumed that the woman was from that part of the country.
After the video went viral, Assam Police had sought information about the accused and offered a reward.
