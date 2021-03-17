Modi tweets: Bangabandhu was a ‘champion of human rights and freedom’
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2021 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2021 02:09 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Bangladesh founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary on Wednesday and said he is a hero for all Indians.
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, was born on Mar 17, 1920.
“My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted.
"He is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic #MujibBorsho celebrations," he said.
Modi will visit Bangladesh on Mar 26-27, his first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reports. India’s Ministry of External Affairs made an announcement on Tuesday on Modi's visit to the neighbouring country following an invitation from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary. He is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic #MujibBorsho celebrations.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2021
মানবাধিকার ও স্বাধীনতার রক্ষক বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিবুর রহমানের জন্মবার্ষিকীতে তাঁর প্রতি আমার আন্তরিক শ্রদ্ধা। সকল ভারতীয় নাগরিকের কাছেও তিনি একজন বীর হিসেবে গণ্য হন। এই মাসের শেষের দিকে ঐতিহাসিক মুজিববর্ষ উদযাপন উপলক্ষে বাংলাদেশ সফর করতে পারা আমার জন্য সম্মানের বিষয়।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2021
