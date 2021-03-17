Modi tweets: Bangabandhu was a ‘champion of human rights and freedom’

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, was born on Mar 17, 1920.

“My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

"He is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic #MujibBorsho celebrations," he said.

Modi will visit Bangladesh on Mar 26-27, his first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reports. India’s Ministry of External Affairs made an announcement on Tuesday on Modi's visit to the neighbouring country following an invitation from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

