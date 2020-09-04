Japan adds Bangladesh and India to 'China exit' subsidy destinations
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Sep 2020 10:20 AM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2020 11:20 AM BdST
Japanese manufacturers will now be eligible for subsidies if they shift production out of China to India or Bangladesh, in an expansion of a government programme aimed at diversifying the country's supply chains, Nikkei Asian Review reports.
Japan's supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 earmarked 23.5 billion yen ($221 million) for companies that move production to Southeast Asian nations. When the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry opened up a second round of applications on Thursday, it added "projects that contribute to the resilience of the Japan-ASEAN supply chain" to the list of qualifying moves, eyeing relocations to countries such as India and Bangladesh.
The programme aims to reduce Japan's reliance on a handful of links in its supply chains, particularly China, and ensure a steady flow of such products as medical supplies and electrical components in an emergency. This issue came to the forefront with China's shutdown in the early days of the pandemic.
The first round of subsidies announced in July granted more than 10 billion yen to 30 companies relocating manufacturing to Southeast Asia, such as Hoya, which is moving production of electronic components to Vietnam and Laos. Another 57 are receiving support for shifting production facilities to Japan.
The government's supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 earmarked 23.5 billion yen or $221 million for companies that move production to Southeast Asian nations.
When the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry opened a second round of applications on Thursday, it added "projects that contribute to the resilience of the Japan-[Association of Southeast Asian Nations] supply chain" to the list of qualifying moves, eyeing relocations to countries such as India and Bangladesh.
Manufacturers can receive subsidies for feasibility studies and pilot programmes. The total amount granted is expected to run into the tens of millions of dollars.
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday proposed reshaping global supply chains based on trust and stability, and not just cost benefits, as the country eyes new logistics networks that are less dependent on China.
Modi's statement also follows a decision Tuesday by trade ministers from Japan, India and Australia to begin building a resilient supply chain in the Indo-Pacific region. Aiming to reduce trade dependence on China -- which was exposed when the coronavirus outbreak halted the flow of major goods across Asia -- the three countries stressed the need for a free, fair and predictable trade environment and urged like-minded nations in the region to participate.
- Japan adds Bangladesh, India to 'China exit' subsidy destinations
- Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug
- Assam hill settlers hold out hope for land titles
- Myanmar seals off capital amid virus surge
- India bans 118 Chinese apps
- Twitter confirms account of Modi's personal website hacked
- India virus cases near 3.8m
- Facebook accused of favouring BJP
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh appoints M Shahidul Islam its new ambassador to US
- Police arrest IT expert Nazmus Saaqeb over alleged international debit card fraud
- Ghoraghat UNO Wahida injured in attack by intruder
- Critically wounded UNO Wahida hospitalised in Dhaka after home attack
- JKG Chairman Dr Sabrina remanded on 'dual voter' charges
- BNP chief Khaleda may stay out of prison for 6 more months
- Cattle ship capsizes off Japan with crew and 6,000 cows
- Bangladesh faces criticism for arrests of migrant workers
- Doctors ‘hopeful’ of UNO Wahida’s survival chances after surgery
- CEO Rassel says Evaly breached no law amid probe into ‘irregularities’