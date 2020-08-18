Migrants return to Delhi as India's COVID-19 deaths top 50,000
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Aug 2020 10:18 AM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2020 10:18 AM BdST
India's COVID-19 deaths topped 50,000 on Monday, five months after the country reported its first such fatality, as migrant workers poured back into major cities in hopes of regaining work after the easing of anti-virus restrictions.
Hundreds of migrant workers from the countryside who had left the capital New Delhi in droves after losing their jobs in a nationwide lockdown in March returned in buses on Monday and were made to wait in lines for rapid COVID-19 tests.
Those who tested positive were sent to quarantine centres while the rest were allowed to leave the city's busy inter-state bus terminus with their luggage. Almost all of them wore masks or covered their nose and mouth with scarves or handkerchiefs, though in the countryside such virus-fighting measures have become tough to enforce and the infection rate has surged.
The world's second-most populous country, recorded 57,981 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, lifting the total to 2.65 million, while an additional 941 deaths raised the overall death toll to 50,921.
India is only the third country, behind Brazil and the United States, to record more than 2 million infections, but it has a relatively low case fatality rate of 1.9%, compared to the world average of 3.5%.
India conducted more than 730,000 tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the state-run Indian Council for Medical Research said.
The government's stated goal is to run 1 million tests a day, though experts say the rate is still too low for a sprawling country of 1.3 billion people. Fears are also rising about India's heavy reliance on rapid antigen tests that have a high rate of false negatives.
India has been recording at least 50,000 new infections per day since July 30 as the disease has spread from major cities like Mumbai and Delhi into the impoverished hinterlands of densely populated states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
- Indian Facebook exec reports death threats
- COVID-19 smashes Indian middle-class dreams
- Militants kill 3 policemen in Kashmir
- India virus deaths surpass 50,000
- Facebook faces heat from Indian lawmakers
- Congress seeks probe into Facebook's treatment of BJP
- Modi, Nepal PM speak on phone
- One in five at Kashmir jail tests COVID-19 positive
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Shipra, an associate of Sinha, plans to file case over social media photos
- US overtakes UAE as second biggest remittance hotspot for Bangladeshis
- DMP fines online shop Tk 250,000 for fraud
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Bangladesh’s Daily Star starts firing employees as pandemic bites
- Scientists see signs of lasting immunity to COVID-19, even after mild infections
- Govt explains Biman ticket shortage after anger among travellers
- Bangladesh logs 2,595 new virus cases, another 37 die
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- Sinha killing: Pradip, Liakat face interrogation in Cox’s Bazar jail