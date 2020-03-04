Home > Neighbours

Total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 28

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Mar 2020 01:43 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 01:43 PM BdST

Sixteen Italian nationals in India have tested positive for coronavirus, New Delhi's health minister said on Wednesday, as the total number of cases in the country rose sharply to 28.

An Italian had tested positive for the virus in the western desert state of Rajasthan, a health official said on Monday.

