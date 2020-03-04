Total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 28
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Mar 2020 01:43 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 01:43 PM BdST
Sixteen Italian nationals in India have tested positive for coronavirus, New Delhi's health minister said on Wednesday, as the total number of cases in the country rose sharply to 28.
An Italian had tested positive for the virus in the western desert state of Rajasthan, a health official said on Monday.
