Home > Neighbours

India announces $400 mln loan for Sri Lanka, in support of new president

   

Published: 29 Nov 2019 05:27 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2019 05:27 PM BdST

India will lend Sri Lanka $400 million for infrastructure projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after talks with the island nation's new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa aimed at improving bilateral ties.

Sri Lanka, located off the southern tip of India, has become an arena of competing influence between New Delhi and China, which has built ports, power stations and highways as part of President Xi Jinping's signature "Belt and Road Initiative", designed to boost trade and transport links across Asia.

But the terms of some of those projects have drawn criticism from politicians in Sri Lanka and opened the way for countries such as India, the United States and Japan to rebuild ties in the Indian Ocean country that lies near key shipping lanes.

Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's former wartime defence chief, is on his first visit to India after a sweeping election victory earlier this month won on a platform promising to pull the country out of its deepest economic slump in more than 15 years.

He told reporters he wanted to take bilateral ties with India to a ‘very high level’

Modi said India would provide Sri Lanka with $50 million for its security needs in addition to the $400 million for infrastructure. "India is fully committed to the development of Sri Lanka," he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees pray at a gathering mark the second anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar, at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Aug 25, 2019. REUTERS

Envoy's ‘GOOD LUCK’ to Myanmar was a mistake: Israel

Representational image. Reuters

Councillors help child workers win justice in India

Sri Lanka's Special Task Force soldiers stand guard as supporters of the Sri Lanka President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa celebrate in Colombo, Sri Lanka Novermber 17, 2019. Reuters

Sri Lankan critics fear crackdown

Representational image. Reuters

India's biometric ID excludes homeless, transgender people

Representational image

IS woman from Kerala surrenders in Afghanistan

A labourer drinks water as another looks on, on a hot summer day at a grain market in Chandigarh, India Apr 19, 2016. REUTERS

Rising heat steals jobs and lives in India

Vidhya Rajput, a transgender activist, in Raipur, India, July 23, 2019. Rajput's talent for grass-roots lobbying has contributed to a remarkable transformation across India, where a gay rights revolution has recently toppled a clutch of repressive laws that classified people like her as criminals.(Atul Loke/The New York Times)

‘My loneliness keeps me going’

India set for nationwide NRC

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.