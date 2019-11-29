India announces $400 mln loan for Sri Lanka, in support of new president
Published: 29 Nov 2019 05:27 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2019 05:27 PM BdST
India will lend Sri Lanka $400 million for infrastructure projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after talks with the island nation's new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa aimed at improving bilateral ties.
Sri Lanka, located off the southern tip of India, has become an arena of competing influence between New Delhi and China, which has built ports, power stations and highways as part of President Xi Jinping's signature "Belt and Road Initiative", designed to boost trade and transport links across Asia.
But the terms of some of those projects have drawn criticism from politicians in Sri Lanka and opened the way for countries such as India, the United States and Japan to rebuild ties in the Indian Ocean country that lies near key shipping lanes.
Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's former wartime defence chief, is on his first visit to India after a sweeping election victory earlier this month won on a platform promising to pull the country out of its deepest economic slump in more than 15 years.
He told reporters he wanted to take bilateral ties with India to a ‘very high level’
Modi said India would provide Sri Lanka with $50 million for its security needs in addition to the $400 million for infrastructure. "India is fully committed to the development of Sri Lanka," he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Israel says envoy's ‘GOOD LUCK’ to Myanmar for genocide case was a mistake
- Talk to me: councillors help child workers win justice in India
- Sri Lankan critics fear a crackdown is underway, and some flee
- Pakistan top court challenges military over army chief extension
- Ten years on, India's biometric ID excludes homeless, transgender people
- Female IS member from Kerala surrenders in Afghanistan
- 'A sly thief': Rising heat steals jobs and lives in eastern India
- ‘My loneliness keeps me going’: Fighting for equality in India
- India preparing for nationwide NRC, but no-one should be worried, says Amit Shah
- Bundles of cash rain down from building during raid at Kolkata firm
Most Read
- ACC imposes travel ban on BCB director Mahbubul Anam
- Israel says envoy's ‘GOOD LUCK’ to Myanmar for genocide case was a mistake
- BUET expels 26 students for ragging at residential halls
- PDB proposes 23% hike in bulk power prices
- Nusrat video: Tribunal jails ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem for eight years
- Battered in Saudi Arabia, housemaid Hosna returns home
- Facebook, Instagram down for users worldwide
- Default rate on bank debts surges in Bangladesh
- Arms suppliers benefit from conflicts in Muslim world: Hasina to Saudi army chief
- Govt may be at fault for onion price hike, concedes agriculture minister