Home > Neighbours

Malaysia says will work diplomatically with India if palm oil imports curbed

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Oct 2019 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 02:04 PM BdST

Malaysia will work diplomatically with India if it decides to restrict imports of Malaysian palm oil, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday, according to the state news agency Bernama.

Reuters reported last week that India was considering curbing imports of some Malaysian products, including palm oil, after Kuala Lumpur criticised New Delhi for its actions in Kashmir.

Malaysia is the world’s second-largest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia, and India is Malaysia’s third-largest market for the oil.

“If the (Indian) government launched a boycott or something like that, then we will have to work diplomatically or reduce the kind of action that they have taken,” Mahathir was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Some Indian traders said refiners had already stopped buying Malaysian palm oil for shipment in November and December, fearing higher import taxes or other measures.

Despite the halt by traders, Malaysia had yet to receive any official statement from the Indian government on the possible restrictions, Mahathir said.

“This is the reaction from the business community. Hence, we cannot react to their personal decisions,” he said, according to Bernama.

Malaysia on Tuesday said it would consider increasing imports of raw sugar and buffalo meat from India, as it looked to quell trade tensions.

Sources had told Reuters that New Delhi was considering curbing imports in response to Mahathir’s remarks at the UN general assembly last month, when he said India had “invaded and occupied” Kashmir, a disputed Muslim-majority region also claimed by Pakistan.

In August, India stripped its portion of the Kashmir valley of statehood and autonomy, clamped down on communications and carried out mass arrests.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Participants get ready backstage before the start of a transgender/transsexual fashion show in Chandigarh, India, Nov 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Technology eases woes for India’s trans people

A security base built on the site of a massacre at what once was the Rohingya town of Rathedaung, Myanmar, on May 29, 2019. The Myanmar government insists that the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya Muslims never happened.

How Myanmar covered up ethnic cleansing

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talk with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as they leave after a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan Oct 15, 2019. REUTERS

Prince William, Kate meet Imran Khan

Newborn found buried alive in India

An engineer of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) works inside the Kalol oil field in Gujarat September 12, 2009. Reuters

India investing $60bn on gas grid

A masked Kashmiri man with his head covered with barbed wire attends a protest after Friday prayers during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Oct 11, 2019. REUTERS

India to restore Kashmir mobile phone lines

File Photo: An Indian security force personnel stands guard in a street early morning during restrictions following scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Sep 27, 2019. REUTERS

5 injured in Kashmir grenade attack

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping exchange gifts in Mamallapuram on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Oct 12, 2019. REUTERS

Nepal eyes railway deal with China

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.