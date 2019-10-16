Malaysia says will work diplomatically with India if palm oil imports curbed
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Oct 2019 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 02:04 PM BdST
Malaysia will work diplomatically with India if it decides to restrict imports of Malaysian palm oil, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday, according to the state news agency Bernama.
Reuters reported last week that India was considering curbing imports of some Malaysian products, including palm oil, after Kuala Lumpur criticised New Delhi for its actions in Kashmir.
Malaysia is the world’s second-largest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia, and India is Malaysia’s third-largest market for the oil.
“If the (Indian) government launched a boycott or something like that, then we will have to work diplomatically or reduce the kind of action that they have taken,” Mahathir was quoted as saying by Bernama.
Some Indian traders said refiners had already stopped buying Malaysian palm oil for shipment in November and December, fearing higher import taxes or other measures.
Despite the halt by traders, Malaysia had yet to receive any official statement from the Indian government on the possible restrictions, Mahathir said.
“This is the reaction from the business community. Hence, we cannot react to their personal decisions,” he said, according to Bernama.
Malaysia on Tuesday said it would consider increasing imports of raw sugar and buffalo meat from India, as it looked to quell trade tensions.
Sources had told Reuters that New Delhi was considering curbing imports in response to Mahathir’s remarks at the UN general assembly last month, when he said India had “invaded and occupied” Kashmir, a disputed Muslim-majority region also claimed by Pakistan.
In August, India stripped its portion of the Kashmir valley of statehood and autonomy, clamped down on communications and carried out mass arrests.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India's HIV-positive trans people find 'new strength' in technology
- How Myanmar covered up ethnic cleansing
- Prince William and wife Kate meet Imran Khan, Pakistan's PM and friend of Diana
- Baby found buried alive highlights India's battle to protect girls
- India investing $60 billion on gas grid to link up nation by 2024
- India set to partially restore mobile phone lines in Kashmir
- At least five injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar amid India clampdown
- Nepal eyes railway deal with China during Xi visit
- China's Xi and India's Modi discuss proposals to improve ties hit by Kashmir
- Modi picks up trash from seaside town while hosting Xi
Most Read
- Police say father Basir killed 5-year-old Tuhin, mutilated body in Sunamganj
- AL Whip Shamsul, MP Shawon among around 50 under ACC scanner
- Bangladesh to implement two more metro rail projects in Dhaka with Tk 938bn
- Prince William and wife Kate meet Imran Khan, Pakistan's PM and friend of Diana
- Bangladesh settle for 1-1 draw with India in World Cup pre-qualifiers
- Transgender woman becomes vice-chairman in Jhenaidah
- Over 49,000 pass medical college entry test
- Students pause BUET protests but not going back to classes, taking exams
- Diplomats in Bangladesh go beyond their norms, says FM on Abrar murder comments
- India-Bangladesh coastal surveillance radars won't strain China ties: FM