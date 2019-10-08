India to lift travel advisory on Kashmir two months after crackdown
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Oct 2019 10:52 AM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 10:52 AM BdST
India will lift a travel advisory on the disputed region of Kashmir on Thursday, authorities said, two months after the government launched a security crackdown before removing the state's special status.
Thousands of Indian tourists, pilgrims and workers fled the Muslim-majority state in early August after authorities issued a security alert over possible militant attacks by Pakistan-backed groups, assertions rejected by Islamabad.
Telephone and internet services were suspended and public movements restricted in some areas to prevent protests hours before India announced it had revoked the region's special status.
Some curbs have since been lifted. Media reported on Monday that members of the main National Conference party were allowed to meet two senior leaders detained in the crackdown.
However, mobile and internet services are largely still blocked in the Kashmir valley.
The travel advisory issued on Aug 2 will be lifted from Thursday, the government of Jammu and Kashmir said in a statement on Monday.
Kashmir touts itself as a "Paradise on Earth" and known for its mountains, glaciers and Dal Lake, a favourite destination centuries ago for Mughal emperors escaping the summer heat of India's plains.
However, Britain and other countries still have advisories in place discouraging their citizens from travelling to Jammu and Kashmir, where a grenade attack injured 10 people on the weekend.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, and both claim the territory in full. More than 40,000 people have been killed in an insurgency in the Indian part of Kashmir since 1989.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government says scrapping state's special status was necessary to integrate it fully into the rest of India and spur development. Critics say the decision will fuel further alienation and armed resistance.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India's Supreme Court halts tree felling for new Mumbai metro
- In a race against death, no way to call a doctor
- What's in a name? India's citizenship drive hits women hardest
- Indian police detain 40 activists protesting tree felling for new metro
- Grenade attack in Kashmir injures at least four amid India clampdown
- Did vandals steal Gandhi’s ashes from an Indian memorial?
- Mahatma Gandhi's ashes stolen and photo defaced on 150th birthday
- Kashmiri journalists stage protest against "media gag"
- US issues security alert for key Myanmar cities
- India banned onion exports. Now Asia has eye-watering prices
Most Read
- Father charges 19 over murder of BUET student Abrar
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- Police detain nine BCL leaders over murder of BUET student Abrar
- Japan’s JERA acquires 22pc of Summit Power for $330mn
- Mixed reactions in Jubo League to Samrat’s arrest
- ACC targets 20 people as probe opens into casino ties
- The rise of 'casino king' Samrat
- Kaelin, Ratcliffe and Semenza win 2019 Nobel prize in medicine
- Bangladesh lifted 8 million from poverty in six years: World Bank
- BCL expels 11 members of BUET unit over student Abrar murder