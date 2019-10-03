US issues security alert for key Myanmar cities
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2019 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 02:58 PM BdST
The United States has issued an advisory warning of potential attacks in Myanmar’s key cities of Yangon, Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay.
In an advisory, the embassy in Yangon said Myanmar's security forces are investigating reports of potential attacks on Oct 16, Oct 26, and in the coming months.
The advisory did not say what type of attack was expected or who was behind it.
The Canadian, British and Australian embassies in Myanmar issued subsequent announcements urging their citizens to travel with caution, reports The Myanmar Times.
Citing a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs dated Sept 13, the Myanmar Times said 20 Northern Alliance members had met near Maela or Behklaw Refugee Camp in Tha Song Yang district of Tak province, Thailand, to confirm the dates of the bomb blasts.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US issues security alert for key Myanmar cities
- India banned onion exports. Now Asia has eye-watering prices
- No NRC talks held with Bangladesh so far, says India’s foreign ministry
- India isn’t letting a single onion leave the country
- A goat can cost you: Coal India stops work as locals spar over animal death
- Highest Indian monsoon rains in 25 years to boost winter crops
- More than 1,600 die in India's heaviest monsoon season for 25 years
- Nepal's parliament speaker resigns over rape allegation
- Sri Lankan presidential nominee Rajapaksa faces court test over nationality
- Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over deadly cross-border shelling in disputed Kashmir
Most Read
- Imran Khan speaks to Hasina over phone before her India trip
- Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi: Dhaka to raise Teesta, NRC and border killings
- Myanmar to issue NIDs to Rohingyas after verification, says FM Momen
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB
- No NRC talks held with Bangladesh so far, says India’s foreign ministry
- BNP MPs urge Hasina to meet Khaleda, set her free
- Zia Choudhury of Bangladesh appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Botswana
- Hasina arrives in New Delhi
- RAB chief wants imams on government payroll to make the fight against terrorism ‘easy’
- Police recover Tk 12.5m from Narayanganj house