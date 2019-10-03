Home > Neighbours

US issues security alert for key Myanmar cities

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Oct 2019 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 02:58 PM BdST

The United States has issued an advisory warning of potential attacks in Myanmar’s key cities of Yangon, Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay.

In an advisory, the embassy in Yangon said Myanmar's security forces are investigating reports of potential attacks on Oct 16, Oct 26, and in the coming months.

The advisory did not say what type of attack was expected or who was behind it.

The Canadian, British and Australian embassies in Myanmar issued subsequent announcements urging their citizens to travel with caution, reports The Myanmar Times.

Citing a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs dated Sept 13, the Myanmar Times said 20 Northern Alliance members had met near Maela or Behklaw Refugee Camp in Tha Song Yang district of Tak province, Thailand, to confirm the dates of the bomb blasts.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Onions are loaded back onto trucks following an auction at a market in Lasalgaon, India, on Apr 8, 2019. Hit first by drought and then by monsoon rains, India suffered an onion shortage that nearly tripled the price in recent months, edging close to a third rail of politics in many countries: the national diet. The New York Times

India plays hardball over onion

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk on a heap of coal at a stockyard of an underground coal mine in the Mahanadi coal fields at Dera, near Talcher town in the eastern Indian state of Orissa Mar 28, 2012. REUTERS

A goat can cost you

Kashmiri farmer from Anchar neighbourhood harvests rice paddies, during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Sep 18, 2019. Reuters

Monsoon rains to boost winter crops in India

People ride on a truck on a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, Sep 4, 2019. REUTERS

Monsoon rains kill more than 1,600 in India

Nepal speaker resigns over rape allegation

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa waves after he was nominated as a presidential candidate during the Sri Lanka People's Front party convention in Colombo, Sri Lanka Aug 11, 2019. REUTERS

Rajapaksa faces court test over nationality

File Photo: Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, Sep 27, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat

File Photo: An Indian labourer looks at the construction site of a building in Riyadh Nov 16, 2014. REUTERS

Indian workers in the Gulf face new test

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.