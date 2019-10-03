US issues security alert for key Myanmar cities

In an advisory, the embassy in Yangon said Myanmar's security forces are investigating reports of potential attacks on Oct 16, Oct 26, and in the coming months.

The advisory did not say what type of attack was expected or who was behind it.

The Canadian, British and Australian embassies in Myanmar issued subsequent announcements urging their citizens to travel with caution, reports The Myanmar Times.

Citing a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs dated Sept 13, the Myanmar Times said 20 Northern Alliance members had met near Maela or Behklaw Refugee Camp in Tha Song Yang district of Tak province, Thailand, to confirm the dates of the bomb blasts.