Rape survivor shot dead in India for not withdrawing case

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jan 2019 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2019 03:09 PM BdST

A man allegedly shot dead a 22-year-old woman for not withdrawing a rape case against him hours before she appeared in front of an India court, reports NDTV.

She was to record her statement in court on Friday, according to the report.

According to the woman's mother, a bouncer, Sandeep Kumar, took her daughter from home by force. No one could stop him, her mother said.

The rape victim worked as a dancer at a night club, the police said. She was shot four times by the accused, they said.

Her body was found on the Gurgaon-Faridabad expressway by passers-by, who alerted the police control room.

According to the mother, Kumar was putting pressure on her to withdraw a rape case against him that she had filed in March 2017.

"Kumar came to my house at Nathupur early this morning and requested to speak to her for a few minutes in his car. But he sped away as soon as she sat inside. A few hours later, at 6 am, he threatened me over phone to withdraw the case, saying he would kill her," she alleged.

The woman's mother said the hearing of the rape case was scheduled on Friday, and so she came from Karnal to Gurgaon to record her statement along with her daughter in court.

The victim, who had worked at the night club for four years, was friends with Kumar, who was employed there as a bouncer, the police said.

In March 2017, she alleged she was raped by Kumar. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed and Kumar was arrested. He was later releasd on bail.

"Based on the statement of the victim's mother, we have registered an FIR against Sandeep. The accused, a resident of Tigaon in Faridabad, is on the run," said Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Bokan.

